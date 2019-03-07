Serious motorbike crash in Gosport forces road closure

A MOTORCYCLIST has been involved in a serious crash in Gosport.

It happened at 12.57pm today in Grange Road between Howe Road and Privett Road.

Hampshire police said the air ambulance has been called.

The motorcyclist’s current condition is not known.

More to follow

Grange Road in Gosport. Picture: Google

