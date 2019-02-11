These are all the businesses that have opened at Gosport’s Brockhurst Gate and the ones still to arrive
A BRAND new retail park in Gosport is almost fully open.
Lidl is set to open on Thursday and will be followed by Iceland Food Warehouse next week, which comes after M&S Foodhall, Costa Coffee, McDonald’s and Home Bargains all opened their doors at the Brockhurst Retail Park.
1. McDonald's
McDonald's was the first business to open at Brockhurst Gate, opening its doors in November 2018. Picture: Malcolm Wells