Brockhurst Gate is almost fully open now

These are all the businesses that have opened at Gosport’s Brockhurst Gate and the ones still to arrive

A BRAND new retail park in Gosport is almost fully open.

Lidl is set to open on Thursday and will be followed by Iceland Food Warehouse next week, which comes after M&S Foodhall, Costa Coffee, McDonald’s and Home Bargains all opened their doors at the Brockhurst Retail Park.

McDonald's was the first business to open at Brockhurst Gate, opening its doors in November 2018. Picture: Malcolm Wells

1. McDonald's

McDonald's was the first business to open at Brockhurst Gate, opening its doors in November 2018. Picture: Malcolm Wells
Hilsea Portsmouth
Johnston Press Resell
Buy a Photo
Home Bargains opened its first Gosport store at Brockhurst Gate on Saturday, February 2. Picture: Keith Woodland

2. Home Bargains

Home Bargains opened its first Gosport store at Brockhurst Gate on Saturday, February 2. Picture: Keith Woodland
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Costa Coffee opened its doors at Brockhurst Gate in late January 2019. Picture: Sarah Standing

3. Costa Coffee

Costa Coffee opened its doors at Brockhurst Gate in late January 2019. Picture: Sarah Standing
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
M&S Foodhall became the fourth business to open at the retail park and more than 500 people queued up on its launch day on February 6, 2019. Picture: Malcolm Wells

4. M&S Foodhall

M&S Foodhall became the fourth business to open at the retail park and more than 500 people queued up on its launch day on February 6, 2019. Picture: Malcolm Wells
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2