This bridge in Gosport will be closed for four weeks for repairs

A BRIDGE in Gosport will be closed for nearly a month for repair work.

The pedestrian and cycle bridge over Forton Lake will be shut for four weeks between April 1 to April 26.

Gosport Borough Council needs to carry out repairs on the mechanism that raises the bridge and allows access for boats.

The work is expected to take about four weeks.

Cllr Mark Hook, Leader of the Council, said: ‘To enable the repairs to go ahead as safely and efficiently as possible, we need to close the bridge.

‘We're sorry that people will have to find alternative routes for a time, while we do this essential work.’

The 170m bridge, built as a millennium project, needs work to replace parts including the chain that holds the 23-tonne counterweight, the motors, the gearboxes and the drive gear.

Various control and safety components will also be upgraded.