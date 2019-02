Have your say

POLICE have issued a warning to ensure bicycles are locked up following a spate of theft at a school in Gosport.

In a tweet Gosport Police said: ‘Fourteen bicycles have been reported stolen from the grounds of Bay House School over the last seven days.

‘In the majority of cases, the bikes were left unlocked. If your child cycles to school, please remind them to lock their bicycle to a cycle rack or other immovable object.’