Water good idea! Plans in motion for splash park in Lee-on-the-Solent

Gosport Borough Council will meet tomorrow evening to seek approval for a splash park to be built on the seafront – making it the second splash park in the borough.

If approved, the new water facility, which would be similar in size to the splash park at Stokes Bay, would be built next to the Beach Road car park in Marine Parade East.

Chairman of the Community Board at Gosport Borough Council, Cllr Graham Burgess, says that the construction of a splash park is something that has been previously discussed.

Cllr Burgess explained: ‘Talks about the splash park have been going on for quite some time.

‘The one at Stokes Bay has been very successful and draws a lot of people to the area – we looked at it and thought we could put one in Lee-on-the-Solent too.

‘We then voted to allocate £400,000 for the splash park as part of this year’s budget.’

Part of that £400,000 would also be used to provide overflow parking to the south of the facility.

Cllr Burgess believes that the splash park would be of great benefit to Lee-on-the-Solent, should councillors vote to approve the motion.

He said: ‘I think it will greatly enhance the facilities that we already have in the area.

‘We’ve got things like the skate park in Lee and a splash pool would become the pièce de résistance for leisure facilities on the seafront.

‘If we look at the success of the splash park in Stokes Bay and the number of people who come down to use it, you can see that there’s a spin-off from that.

‘People use the local shops and cafes, and buy ice creams to enjoy together.

‘The splash park is great for the community and great for the economy in Stokes Bay too.

‘So hopefully this would be able to replicate that success.’

If plans are approved by councillors, it is hoped that the new facility would be up and running before the first May bank holiday next year.

A decision will be made tomorrow.