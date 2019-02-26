Winterfest: Best pictures from Portsmouth and South East Hampshire CAMRA’s annual beer festival in Gosport
Hundreds of revellers turned out to sample ales and ciders at this year’s WinterFest in Gosport.
More than 50 ales were on offer, and keg craft beer was also available for the first time. Here are some of the best pictures from the event.
Ed Lait at Winter Fest beer festival.
From left, Luke Stubbings, Natalie Kettle and Mark Hampton.
From left, Hannah Jackson, Emma Coates and Amy Howard.
From left, Rob Stephens Sue Gamblin and Becky Naylor.
