More than 50 ales were on offer, and keg craft beer was also available for the first time. Here are some of the best pictures from the event.

Ed Lait at Winter Fest beer festival. Chris Moorhouse JPIMedia Buy a Photo

From left, Luke Stubbings, Natalie Kettle and Mark Hampton. Chris Moorhouse JPIMedia Buy a Photo

From left, Hannah Jackson, Emma Coates and Amy Howard. Chris Moorhouse JPIMedia Buy a Photo

From left, Rob Stephens Sue Gamblin and Becky Naylor. Chris Moorhouse Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more