Workshops being held in Gosport for older people

FREE information and advice workshops are being held on ‘positive ageing’.

Brendoncare is hosting a series of events that will encourage older people to look at what small changes they can make to improve their lives.

The workshops, which will take place at Club Hampshire Centre on Willis Road in Gosport, are being run by Age Concern Hampshire.

On Wednesday, August 15 there is a staying financially fit workshop between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

On Monday, September 24 there is a physical wellbeing event between 4pm and 5.30pm meanwhile on Wednesday, October 10 there is a mental wellbeing workshop between 11.15am and 1pm.

Sam Agnew, head of clubs, said: ‘We want to support our members and volunteers, not just when they’re at the clubs, but also at times when they need a little more help.

‘It is always rewarding to see how good planning and accessing relatively small benefits can often transform people’s circumstances.’​​​​​​​​​​