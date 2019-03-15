Boy, 15, left with fractured skull after being assaulted by men riding mountain bikes in Havant

Have your say

A TEENAGE boy suffered a fractured skull after being assaulted by two men riding mountain bikes.

The victim, who is 15, was approached and attacked by the men in a car park behind Market Parade in Havant at around 12:15pm yesterday.

The victim remains in hospital, police have said. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The boy was left with a fractured skull as a result of the assault and he remains in hospital receiving treatment for the injury.

The attackers are both described as being between 30 and 40 years old and were riding mountain bikes.

READ MORE: Violent thug jailed after beating cockerel to death with metal kebab skewer in Wickham

The first suspect is said to be:

- White.

- Aged in his forties.

- Large build.

- He was wearing a white baseball cap and was riding a white mountain bike.

While the second man is described as being:

- White.

- Aged around 30 years-old.

- He had dark brown or black short hair.

- He was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans and was riding a red mountain bike.

READ MORE: Hampshire mum Claire Colebourn found guilty of drowning ‘much loved’ daughter Bethan, 3, in the bath

Acting detective inspector Steve Pratley said: ‘I’m keen to hear from anyone who recognises the descriptions of these men or who saw them in the area yesterday lunchtime.

‘We haven’t received any other similar reports. Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be patrolling the area and we’ve also been reviewing CCTV.

‘Anyone with any concerns can speak to one of these uniformed officers while they are patrolling.’

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the crime refernece number 44190089612.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.