Butlers in the buff will lather up for prostate cancer charity car wash

EIGHT gym-goers will be baring all while sprucing up the cars of charity donators, in a bid to raise as much cash and awareness as they can for Prostate Cancer UK.

The group of lads, aged 23-26, train together at Havant’s Horizon Leisure Centre gym, and will be taking part in a Naked Butler Charity Car Wash in Emsworth tomorrow.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men – with over 47,000 diagnosed every year.

After hearing on the radio that men often avoid going to get themselves checked for the disease, event organiser Joe Morley decided he wanted to do something to help.

The 26-year-old, who has his own butler in the buff business called Crack’N’Service, said: ‘I was driving to work one morning and the topic being discussed on the radio was prostate cancer.

‘People were saying that so many men have symptoms but often don’t go to the doctors and get themselves checked out because they fear it.

‘As my own business is a male-orientated one, I thought what better way to raise awareness than with a naked butler charity car wash.

‘The message is, that in the time a car has been cleaned, someone could have gone and got themselves checked.

‘Apart from one other lad, none of the group have done anything like this before, so I’m thankful to them for getting involved for a good cause.’

The car wash will take place from 11am-5pm at The Traveller’s Joy in Southbourne, Emsworth, tomorrow.

Joe, an air steward for EasyJet, added: ‘We’ll be wearing bow-ties and aprons with thongs underneath, our bums will be out but that’s it.

‘We’re doing it in a tasteful way and it’s about raising money and awareness by doing something fun that people can have a laugh about.’

The group want to raise between £500 and £1,000, with the minimum donation for a car wash being £5. There will be donation buckets on-site.

Removal man Chris Fleet, 26, will be joining Joe as a butler in the buff on the day. He said: ‘The day will be fun and filled with laughs but our aim is to make sure guys aren’t afraid to go and get themselves checked out.

‘With everyone’s help we can raise awareness and ensure we help those who are suffering beat this awful disease.’