Colleagues collect 23kg of litter from beaches

VOLUNTEERS from the Southern Co-op came out in force to tidy up beaches across the area.

Five beaches – Hayling Island, Bracklesham Bay, Portishead, Berron and Brean, and Chesil – were tackled as part of Co-op’s awareness fortnight, in conjunction with the Wildlife Trust.

Volunteers collected almost 23kg of litter in addition to 20 bags of rubbish and a bucket of glass.

Gemma Lacey, from Southern Co-op, said: ‘We encourage our colleagues to volunteer throughout the year and are very proud of everyone who took part.’

Steph Watson, from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, said: ‘It’s a great feeling to help to clean up a small corner of the coastline and a real eye opener as to where the rubbish comes from.’