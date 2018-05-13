Company to hold second exhibition for 260-homes plan in Emsworth

A SECOND public exhibition is to be held by a development company about a scheme to build 260 new homes.

Land and Partners is in the process of preparing a planning application to build on the land north of Long Copse Lane, Emsworth.

The company held its first one in March, and said it is keen to work with the public when it comes to developing the scheme – which will then be taken on by a developer should it be approved by Havant Borough Council.

The exhibition will take place at Emsworth Community Centre from 5.30pm to 8pm on May 23.