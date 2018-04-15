Council issues advice to those wanting to hold royal wedding street parties

WITH a royal wedding looming, a council is urging its residents to get in touch if they would like to organise a street party to celebrate.

Havant Borough Council is keen to offer free advice to residents wanting to do so, and ensure they are aware of the things they need to consider on Saturday, May 19 – the day of the wedding.

The council said it is important to keep emergency vehicle access available at all times and if a road closure is required, an application needs to be made in advance.

Tracey Wood, head of housing and community at Havant Borough Council, said: ‘The royal wedding will be one of the highlights of 2018 and I expect many residents will be looking to celebrate the occasion.

‘We encourage anyone wanting to hold a street party to contact us before April 27 to enable us to assess individual applications to determine the level of assistance needed.’

Guidance and the road closure application form can be found at havant.gov.uk/event-planning.

Call (023) 9244 6019 to have a form sent by post.