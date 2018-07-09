Council to mark Srebrenica Memorial Week

TO commemorate the 23rd anniversary of a mass genocide, a council will be flying a flag outside its office.

Havant Borough Council will fly the flag for Srebrenica outside The Plaza, as part of Srebrenica Memorial Week this week.

The Srebrenica massacre was the July 1995 genocide of more than 8,000 Muslim Bosniaks, in and around the town of Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, during the Bosnian War.

In addition a minute’s silence will be held at the start of the council meeting being held on July 11 to mark the anniversary.

The flag will be up for the whole week. Find your nearest memorial service at srebrenica.org.uk.