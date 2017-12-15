Havant Gazebo Garden unveiled after lottery grant

Have your say

A POPULAR garden has been unveiled to the public after an extensive refurbishment.

Havant Gazebo officially reopened yesterday after receiving a substantial grant, but work is still ongoing.

The 18th-Century garden, based off of Beechworth Road, was awarded a £20,000 Heritage Lottery Fund grant earlier this year.

Once the news had been announced, volunteers from Havant Civic Society got straight to work improving the site.

The new-look gazebo building and garden were marvelled at by visitors at the reopening.

Work included the repainting of brickwork, new railings, the replacement of an existing window and the reinstatement of one of the former windows on the top floor of the gazebo.

New folding seating has been installed so that local organisations can use the site to run educational, social or arts events.

At the beginning of the year, the garden was closed temporarily for structural work to be completed.

The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre helped the volunteers with replanting in the run-up to the grand opening.

Havant Civic Society member Phillip Hammond said: ‘I want to thank all of the volunteers who have helped and are still helping us to transform the garden.

The gazebo is a traditional, Victorian gazebo which has been completely renovated.

Part of the work is lottery funded and most of that money has now been used. We’ve also got new leaflets and a new website.

We’ve had about 40 people turn up today and they have been very enthusiastic. It’s our little oasis in Havant Town Centre. You wouldn’t expect to find such a peaceful place tucked away here.

We encourage people to come and visit. It’s a quiet, reflective area to take a stroll or enjoy a sandwich at lunchtime.

We’re hoping people will use the space for small-scale poetry readings, educational or musical events.

You can volunteer to help at the garden by attending on the last Wednesday of each month between 10am and 12pm.