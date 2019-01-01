Havant MP sets out his goals for 2019: ‘We need to improve the number of our school leavers going to university’

AS ONE year draws to a close and a new one dawns, one MP has set out his targets and goals for 2019, while reflecting on the events of 2018.

Alan Mak, MP for Havant, said that as business site Dunsbury Park goes from strength-to-strength, he will continue to work with local stakeholders to encourage new firms to the site to join FatFace. He also wants to increase the number of pupils leaving schools across the borough applying to universities.

Mr Mak said: ‘I believe that Havant can prosper outside the EU, and with a strong manufacturing base our area has an opportunity in the long-term to bolster trade with both the EU and the rest of the world.

‘One of the major issues I’ve identified is the need to improve the number of our school leavers going to university. That’s why I’ll be hosting another Universities Conference at Park Community School in January.

‘This will bring together all our local schools and five universities – Portsmouth, Southampton, Southampton Solent, Oxford and Cambridge.

‘They will aim to debunk the myths around a university education, explain the application process and answer questions about campus life.

‘Successful schools are one my top priorities, and I’m always trying to think of ways to help and support them.

‘Earlier this year I welcomed the Business Sectary Greg Clark to Dunsbury Park to see FatFace’s state-of-the-art new distribution centre.

‘This new business park is going from strength-to-strength and has the potential to create thousands of local jobs, and I’ll continue to work with local stakeholders to encourage new businesses to the site.’

Mr Mak said he will be continuing his campaign to see more use of new technology within the NHS.

He added: ‘I released a major report backed by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, with the Government endorsing all 10 of the recommendations I made, including my target to make the NHS paper-free within the next decade.

‘My plan for a new NHS app for booking hospital appointments and receiving medical advice is due to be released soon.

As I’ve visited a number of hospitals around the country and researched healthcare technology as part of my work on the NHS, I’ve seen how new technology can be used to improve our health.

‘I’ll be continuing my campaign in 2019, with other outdated technologies such as pagers and ageing Windows computer systems next in the firing line.’

And Mr Mak said one of his highlights of 2018 was working with so many voluntary groups, businesses and schools and on a number of community events.

He added: ‘I was overwhelmed by the support shown for my three community events – the Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair, Community Groups and Older Persons Information Fair and Small Business Awards.

‘In total, thousands of residents took part in the events, either by attending, exhibiting or nominating online. Thank you to everyone who made them such a success.

‘I’m pleased that all three of my major community events will be returning in 2019, as well as a number of new initiatives aimed at young people.’