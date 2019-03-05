HUNDREDS of spring chickens in Rowlands Castle need to be saved from slaughter, a national charity has said.

The British Hen Welfare Trust is holding a hen re-homing day on Sunday March 10 in Rowland’s Castle where 240 hens will be waiting to start their free range retirement.

The BHWT re-homes caged and free range hens and, although these hens have lived a free range life, they will still be sent to slaughter if they aren’t adopted by members of the public.

Marketing manager Francesca Mapp said: ‘These hens may have lived a higher welfare life than their caged counterparts, but they are still sent to slaughter at 18 months old.

‘We’d really love to re-home as many of them as possible, because we know they’ve got so much life left to give.’

In the UK there are approximately 16 million hens kept in colony cages. The charity has sor far found retirement homes for over 680,000 hens destined for slaughter.

Francesca added: ‘They really do make wonderful pets, and each hen becomes a great ambassador for hen welfare.’

To rehome a hen simply register your details at bhwt.org.uk and then call Hen Central on 01884 860084 to complete your booking.