Life through a lens – fantastic camera club images

These great pictures were taken by members of Hayling Camera Club.

The group meets weekly at the United Reformed Church Hall, Hollow Lane, Hayling Island from September to the end of May each year.

Club members are not only from the island – a large number travel from as far afield as Fareham, Waterlooville, Gosport, Portsmouth and Southsea,

together with the wider Havant area.

Club photoshoots are also organised during the summer months throughout the south together with an exhibition of members’ work in August at Northney Farm Barn.

For more information go to haylingislandcameraclub.co.uk.