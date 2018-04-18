O2 to offer free mobile phone technology workshops

WORKSHOPS designed to help people to learn how to better use their mobile phones are once again being set-up.

O2 Gurus from the O2 stores in Havant and Waterlooville will run the tech workshops, at Costa Coffee in Emsworth.

They will start on May 14 with the first workshop about getting started on a device, and will follow with a new workshop every month until October, covering topics like staying in-touch with friends and family, taking and sharing photos and downloading apps.

The workshops are being held in conjunction with Right at Home and will be held between 2pm and 4pm.

They will also focus comparing the market for the best mobile phone providers, and online shopping.

O2 Gurus are tech trouble shooters that offer expert advice to everyone for free, regardless of their mobile phone network.

Spaces for the workshops are limited. Anyone wanting to attend must book with Right at Home by calling (023) 9387 8777.