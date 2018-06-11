Objections mount against 320-home and 66-bed care home plans at Forty Acre Farm

OBJECTIONS are mounting against a long-awaited planning application for hundreds of new homes in Havant.

Barratt David Wilson Homes is proposing to build 320 homes and a 66-bed care home on land at Forty Acre Farm, Havant Road.

The developer held a public exhibition about its plans in November, where residents raised concerns about strains on traffic flow and fears for endangered wildlife.

Formal plans have now been submitted online via the Havant Borough Council website, where almost 30 objections have been lodged.

Christopher Evans, of Grove Road, said: ‘The Rusty Cutter roundabout is already congested at peak times and this development, along with the proposed development at Lower Road, Bedhampton, will only worsen the situation and increase air pollution in the immediate vicinity.’

He added the future of Forty Acre Farm should be considered as part of the council’s overall Draft Local Plan 2036 – the housing blueprint for the borough – and not in isolation.

Janice Hammett, of Westways, said: ‘Local schools are maxed out and schools that have been allocated to these properties are not within walkable distances.’

The children’s services department at Hampshire County Council said it does not need to look in to expanding school facilities, provided a safe crossing route can be found over the Rusty cutter roundabout to allow pupils to get to both Bidbury infant and junior schools.

If not the department will, if required, seek a contribution to expand a school on the western side of the A3(M).

The development would sit between Havant Road – the A2030 – and the A27 Havant Bypass.