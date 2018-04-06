Open day for wood turning group’s 25th anniversary

Have your say

AN OPEN day will be held to mark the 25th anniversary of the day a group was founded.

The Forest of Bere Woodturners Association is inviting locals to its event on Saturday, April 14.

Members of the club will hold wood turning demonstrations on the day of the event, at the St Johns Ambulance Hall, Bedhampton, PO9 3EJ.

There will also be pyrography, pen making and wood piercing demonstrations.

Visitors will be able to view some of the members’ work, and turn their own pens and take them home.

Doors open at 10am. Visit forestofberewoodturners.com