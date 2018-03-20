Residents fear the ‘destruction’ of Emsworth as proposals for 260 new homes are revealed

Have your say

PROPOSALS for 260 homes on a greenfield site have sparked an outcry from residents who have said: ‘don’t clog up our town’.

Land and Partners has revealed plans to build on a field north of Long Copse Lane, Emsworth, and will hold a public exhibition at the town’s community centre.

The field opposite Long Copse Lane, Emsworth where developers want to build 260 homes

But many fear the plan, part of Havant Borough Council’s plan to see 1,700 homes built in Emsworth by 2036, will add to the ‘destruction’ of the town.

Dr Alistair Thomas, 74, has lived opposite the field for 33 years. He said: ‘Traffic and a growing population is swamping Emsworth such that everybody’s quality of life, including any new people, is and will continue to suffer.

‘There’s going to be too many people in an area with not enough infrastructure.

‘Our road is very narrow, it can’t fit two cars down it and there’s no pavement.

‘The town itself is getting busier and is being destroyed. This new development will only make things worse.’

In 2014 Bellway Homes finished building 280 houses to the south of Long Copse Lane, as part of its Redlands Grange development.

The field to the north of it has an area of 15.8ha and is used as grazing land and horse paddocks.

Jonathan Harbottle, director of Land and Partners, said: ‘We understand the positive benefits of respecting the environment, engaging with the community and insisting on high-quality design, tailored to the local context.

‘Our proposals north of Long Copse Lane are very-well contained by existing development and natural boundary features.

‘We propose to keep open the frontage of the land facing the lane with a green corridor which acts as a visual buffer, a biodiversity corridor and sustainable water feature.’

Mr Harbottle said there would be no more than ‘about two additional vehicle movements every minute’ on the road network as a result.

Havant Borough Council has proposed the build of 9,549 homes by the year 2036, in its Draft Local Plan.

A total of 125 homes are being built on land west of Horndean Road in Emsworth.

And 1,100 homes have been earmarked for Southleigh, the strategic gap between the town and Denvilles.

Paul Brown, 52, lives on Long Copse Lane with his family. He said: ‘We’re resolved that if the development does go ahead we’ll probably just move.

‘I can’t believe 260 homes can be put on that field without some major changes to the road infrastructure around here, it would just clog this lane up.’

The exhibition will take place at Emsworth Community Centre tomorrow, from 5.30pm-8.30pm.