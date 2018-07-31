Residents reveal fears about ‘nightmare’ 260-home development in Emsworth 

PROPOSALS for 260 homes on a field have sparked uproar from residents who met councillors to discuss concerns over the ‘nightmare’ plans.

Land and Partners, which plans to build north of Long Copse Lane, Emsworth, has come under fire from the community to abolish the development.

Many fear the plan, part of Havant Borough Council’s target to see 1,700 homes built in Emsworth by 2036, will lead to the ‘destruction’ of the town – with it unable to cope with the demands of the proposal.

Residents aired their concerns at a meeting attended by councillors and other interested parties on Saturday.

Colin Hayter, a resident for 30 years, said: ‘There will be a loss of valuable public and leisure assets like equestrian glamping especially as the lane is popular for tourists, rambling groups, dog walkers, horse-riders and cyclists.

‘It’s a historic route that is a rich hub of bio-diversity with valuable trees, plants and rare and endangered wildlife. The proposed development will make a fundamental change to the character of the lane and loss of its leisure and tourism potential forever.’

He continued: ‘It is not a sustainable site. Medical facilities, schooling, shops, public transport will require vehicular movement for access while there will be increased traffic, as well as the lane not being wide enough.’

Fears were also raised at the meeting over the heavy clay soil, water run off, drainage and potential flooding of properties down hill that could be caused by the plans.

Westbourne Parish councillor Piers Mason said the plans were ‘totally inappropriate’ and would lead to traffic in the area using it as a ‘rat run’.

Resident Andrew Hunnibal added: ‘We feel we’ve got a strong case and will keep going with our efforts. We hope they will see the strength of our case and make the right decision.’

Leader of Havant Borough Council Michael Wilson revealed the authority had a ‘headache’ in trying to resolve the issue especially with housing demands laid down by government.

He added: ‘We are waiting to get up-to-date traffic data on the impact to the area which could affect our thinking.’