So much happening at Bedhampton church 

By the Rev Bill Stillwell, minister, Havant Methodist Church

With Christmas and New Year celebrations well and truly behind us, we’ve made the leap into another year, looking forward to all it may bring.

2018 was a year we will remember with great fondness. It was the year during which we celebrated our 60th anniversary in our current location.

As such, it seemed only right that the year would be one marked with a series of special events to celebrate the worship and witness that has taken place here.

We hosted events such as quiet days and afternoon teas, the planting and dedication of a silver birch tree, and a special anniversary service led by our circuit superintendent minister, the Rev Andrew de Ville.

There were many opportunities for us to look back and give thanks for all those who have been a part of our great journey so far.

However, far from being able to put our feet up and celebrate a job well done, our usual programme of worship, events and outreach continues at a tremendous pace.

Our Pastoral Centre continues to welcome visitors each morning from Monday to Friday, serving teas, coffees and light refreshments.

Staffed by volunteers from churches in Havant, Bedhampton and Leigh Park, the centre provides a place to sit, relax, meet with friends and have a chat. You might even find a bargain in Auntie’s Emporium!

This week, we’re happy to be joining with churches from our area to take part in the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, with the different churches hosting noon services throughout the week.

We’re pleased to be active in our mission to local care and residential homes, regularly leading worship at Malmesbury Lawn, Norfolk House, and Fawnhope care homes.

Of course, there is always time for tea and a chat afterwards.

These are just a few examples of activities we are involved in. If you would like to know more about us and what we do, please visit us at havantmethodist.btck.co.uk or pop in and see us at the Pastoral Centre for a chat and a cuppa.

If you would like to worship with us, we meet together on a Sunday morning at 10.45am. Denvilles Ecumenical Church (DEC) meets at 5pm. A very warm welcome awaits.

Havant Methodist Church is in Petersfield Road, Havant.

