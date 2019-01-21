Wrestlers set for centre’s first show

Have your say

A WRESTLING spectacular is set to take place.

Havant’s Pallant Centre will host the all-in American Rumble on March 2.

Organisers hope this will start the destination’s regular hosting of such events.

Promoter John Freemantle, from Premier Promotions, said: ‘Havant hasn’t had top-class wrestling events before, and all the signs are that our first show will be a sell-out. So if it goes well, we will be looking to bring top names to the Pallant Centre on a regular basis.’

For more and booking, see thepallantcentre.com