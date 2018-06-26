Developer reveals updated homes plan for Sinah Lane site on Hayling Island

Have your say

A DEVELOPER has revealed its updated proposals for 195 new homes following a public exhibition.

Barratt Homes previously announced plans to build 162 family homes on land off Sinah Lane on Hayling Island.

The housebuilder said it will now create 195, and has addressed concerns residents aired at the meeting, in November last year.

Stuart Goodwill, head of planning for Barratt Homes Southampton, said: ‘Following our public engagement we have worked hard to evolve a comprehensive masterplan for the entire site.

‘We are pleased we can now confirm a vital biodiversity benefit and the delivery of 195 new family homes.

‘They will provide a fantastic opportunity for locals to stay on Hayling Island rather than moving further afield.

‘Fifty-eight homes will be provided for shared ownership or affordable rent, as affordable homes.’

Barratt Homes said it has worked with Havant Borough Council and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds to enable the delivery of a Wader and Brent geese refuge.

The area will sit to the north of the site up to the coastline.

Stuart added: ‘The delivery of this area enables a comprehensive masterplan for the entire site to come forward cohesively, including an area of land previously shown as vacant.’

Barratt Homes intends to submit a planning application to the council in July.

Anne Skennerton, chair of the Hayling Island Residents Association, said: ‘Residents note with alarm the increase in housing planned. Concerns continue about Southern Water’s ability to cope with the inevitable additional surface water from this large-scale development, let alone sewage pumping capacity.’