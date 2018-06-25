Hayling Island Kitesurfing Armada best pictures from the weekend

The Hayling Kitesurfing Armada returned with a bang this weekend as scores of people came down to soak up the sun and watch world class performers from around the globe in action.

The free event, which is now in its sixth year, saw around 7,000 people attend from Friday to Sunday.

There was live music, demonstrations and tutorials, tasty food stalls and bars as well as an array of kitesurfing stalls offering equipment for those looking to take the plunge.

