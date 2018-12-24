9 great things to do in Portsmouth between Christmas and New Year in 2018
Portsmouth residents will probably have plenty of time off between Christmas and New Year.
Whether you want to spend that with family or friends, there are plenty of ways to stay occupied in the city over the coming days - here are our picks.
1. Go to top of Spinnaker Tower
Why not take the opportunity to go to the top of the Spinnaker Tower during your Christmas break? Whether its your first trip or a repeat visit, it would be the perfect time to go. Picture: Sarah Standing