Here are our pick of things to do in Portsmouth between Christmas and New Years. Picture: Sarah Standing

9 great things to do in Portsmouth between Christmas and New Year in 2018

Portsmouth residents will probably have plenty of time off between Christmas and New Year.

Whether you want to spend that with family or friends, there are plenty of ways to stay occupied in the city over the coming days - here are our picks.

Why not take the opportunity to go to the top of the Spinnaker Tower during your Christmas break? Whether its your first trip or a repeat visit, it would be the perfect time to go. Picture: Sarah Standing

1. Go to top of Spinnaker Tower

Why not take the opportunity to go to the top of the Spinnaker Tower during your Christmas break? Whether its your first trip or a repeat visit, it would be the perfect time to go. Picture: Sarah Standing
Hilsea Portsmouth
Johnston Press Resell
Buy a Photo
Nothing says Festive Period quite like braving the crowds to hunt for a bargain at the Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Steve Reid

2. Boxing Day sales at Gunwharf Quays

Nothing says Festive Period quite like braving the crowds to hunt for a bargain at the Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Steve Reid
Hilsea Portsmouth
Johnston Press
Buy a Photo
Make the most of your Christmas break with a visit to the Mary Rose Museum and look at the remains of the famous Tudor ship

3. See the Mary Rose

Make the most of your Christmas break with a visit to the Mary Rose Museum and look at the remains of the famous Tudor ship
Hilsea Portsmouth
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Stay in the festive spirit with a visit to the Christmas market in the city centre, but you will have to be quick as it closes after Christmas Eve. Picture: Michael Scaddan

4. Visit Portsmouth Christmas market

Stay in the festive spirit with a visit to the Christmas market in the city centre, but you will have to be quick as it closes after Christmas Eve. Picture: Michael Scaddan
Hilsea Portsmouth
Johnston Press
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3