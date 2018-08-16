A Level Results 2018: Pictures capture celebration and delight as students collect grades in Portsmouth area

After months of nervous anticipation students across the Portsmouth area have finally collected their A-Level results today.
The News’ photographers were on hand to capture the joy and delight on the faces of the teenagers as they found out their grades.
Recap our live A-Level results blog here
We have selected a range of pictures from across the area for a gallery.
Read More: Here is how all of Portsmouth's colleges and sixth forms performed in A Level Results
To see our full picture gallery click on the link at the top of the article or on the icon on the main picture.