A Level Results 2018: Pictures capture celebration and delight as students collect grades in Portsmouth area

After months of nervous anticipation students across the Portsmouth area have finally collected their A-Level results today.

The News’ photographers were on hand to capture the joy and delight on the faces of the teenagers as they found out their grades.

Anton Blake (19) from Alverstoke, who got an A in history, B in business and C in classics.

Recap our live A-Level results blog here

We have selected a range of pictures from across the area for a gallery.

Read More: Here is how all of Portsmouth's colleges and sixth forms performed in A Level Results

To see our full picture gallery click on the link at the top of the article or on the icon on the main picture.

