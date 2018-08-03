All of the best pictures from HMS Sultan Families Day 

An action-packed afternoon of fun was enjoyed by all recently at the HMS SultanFamilies Day.

Face painting, go karts and laser quest were just some of the many varied activities on offer, with magic shows, a live band and barbecue all providing fantastic entertainment.

The Families Day is an annual event which is enjoyed by personnel from across HMS Sultan and their invited guests.

To see our full picture gallery click on the link at the top of the article or on the icon on the main picture.