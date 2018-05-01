American comedian Rich Hall to visit Portsmouth as part of UK tour

THE DISMANTLING of the tenuous relationship between the UK and America features as part of one talented comedian’s UK tour, which hits Portsmouth next week.

American comedian Rich Hall and his Hoedown band are back on the road, and will visit the New Theatre Royal on Friday, May 11.

The tour – Rich Hall’s Hoedown – begins as a dissection of Trump’s America and all of its twists and turns, but ends up in a celebration of all thing Americana.

And there’s also stand-up, improvised ballads and musicianship.

Though he is widely-loved by British audiences, the comedian cannot believe how well his tour has gone so far.

He said: ‘I’m enjoying doing this particular show so much.

‘The reaction has been very rousing.

People come up to me afterwards and say, “I’d seen you on TV, but I didn’t realise you were this funny”.

‘That’s the most satisfying response.

‘At the risk of turning into the Willie Nelson of comedy, I don’t want to stop doing this show!’

The tour kicked off in February.

Rich’s critically acclaimed BBC Four documentaries, have built him a new legion of followers, as have appearances on the BBC’s Have I Got News For You and QI.

Rich added: ‘I just love the live experience.

‘On stage, you get much longer than you do on TV to do a completely thorough performance piece.

‘On shows like QI or Have I Got News For You, you’re just part of the process, and next week someone else will be on.

‘You try and keep your head above water on those programmes, but after they are finished, viewers just wonder what’s on next.

‘A panel show is a commodity, and people have forgotten it half-an-hour later.’

‘However, if you have gone out of your way to go to a live show and spend two-and-a half-hours in the theatre, chances are you’ll be talking about it on the way home.’

To purchase tickets for Rich Hall’s Hoedown at 8pm, on Friday, May 11, visit newtheatreroyal.com or call (023) 9264 9000.