Have your say

POLICE are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 26-year-old man from Portsmouth.

Josh Maguire disappeared last night and his family are growing increasingly concerned for him

He was last seen by his family on Stirling Street at about 5pm.

Josh is described as: white, 5ft 8ins tall and of skinny build. He has short blonde hair.

He was wearing a light grey hooded top and tracksuit bottoms, and dark grey Nike Air trainers.

If you’ve seen Josh please call 101, quoting 44180240127