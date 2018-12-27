BAE Systems to take on 700 new apprentices

AN AEROSPACE company has announced plans to recruit nearly 700 apprentices across its UK business in 2019.

BAE Systems,which has bases in Portsmouth, will welcome in new recruits to the Air, Land and Maritime businesses in September 2019 and will embark on one of 25 training programmes.

It marks a 30 per cent increase on jobs from the previous year.

Charles Woodburn, chief executive officer at BAE Systems, said: ‘With technology becoming ever more advanced and integrated in the workplace, it is crucial that we train the next generation of engineers and business leaders to develop the necessary skills which will be needed to drive innovation, solve complex challenges and build on our position as one of the UK’s most innovative companies.’

Prime Minister Theresa May said: ‘I’m delighted that BAE Systems is taking on even more apprentices in 2019, with 700 young people being given the opportunity to kick-start their careers in this world-class firm.’

BAE Systems currently employs over 34,000 people in the UK and is one of the country’s largest employers of engineers.

There will be 78 apprentices taken on in the south, 262 in the north west, 235 in south Cumbria, over 60 in Scotland and 34 in other places.

To apply visit baesystems.com/apprentices before February, 28, 2019.