Brewer’s tremendous team effort raises more than £110,000 for charity

AN INDEPENDENT brewer has raised more than £110,000 for eight air ambulance charities in just one year.

Hall & Woodhouse raised £114,287 in aid of air ambulances in Devon, Dorset and Somerset, Great Western, Hampshire and Isle of Wight, Kent Surrey Sussex, London, Thames Valley and Wiltshire after its team members voted to make them the firm’s official charity partner.

Throughout the year, 52 pubs in H&W’s managed house estate across the south, came together to raise as much money as possible through a variety of fundraising initiatives such as quiz nights, sponsored events and family fun days.

In June, H&W held its annual Dorset Beer Festival, which raised £12,000. The following month, six H&W team members raised £8,000 by taking part in their first Jurassic Coast Challenge – hiking 58km from Poole to Weymouth.

In addition over £3,400 has been raised by 38 houses featuring a ‘charity dish’ on their pub menu, where 25p from the sale of each dish went to the charity.

Lucinda Gray, from H&W, said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to have raised such a tremendous amount. Last year we set our fundraising target at £100,000 and are proud to have smashed it. Our houses have worked tremendously hard to stay on track of this target and we are grateful for their support.’

H&W pubs include The Jolly Sailor in Bursledon, Osborne View in Hill Head, Plough Inn in Bursledon, Robin Hood in Rowlands Castle, Strawberry Field Tavern in Locks Heath, The Talisman in Park Gate and The Five Bells in Petersfield.