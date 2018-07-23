Britain’s Got Talent act bring campaign against drugs to Portsmouth

Have your say

DANCERS raising awareness about the dangers of drugs stopped in Portsmouth as part of their nationwide tour.

Britain's Got Talent stars The Jive Aces entertained shoppers in the city centre along with Portsmouth singer Amy Baker.

They were promoting their Truth About Drugs campaign during the hour-long session outside Debenhams.

Lead singer Ian Clarkson said: ‘People look up to musicians and see them taking drugs and think they have to use them to be a great artist.

‘What they don’t realise is that without drugs they would be a lot happier, play a lot better and live a lot longer.

‘Like most artists we want to change the world for the better through our art.’