Builder’s good deed sees him win trade hero award

KINDHEARTED builder John Simkins spent hours of his free time transforming the house where a diasbled boy lives.

Now his good deed has been recognised with an award and a £10,000 prize from a building supplies firm.

John Simkins, 57, was nominated for the Trade Hero category in the Building Better Communities awards, run by Jewson, by his wife Michaela.

She had seen first-hand the effort John had put into making a family friend’s Bedhampton home more friendly for their disabled son Olly.

Michaela said: ‘I am so proud of John.’

But humble John, from Horndean, who has has been in the building trade for 20 years, said it was all part of a day’s work.

He said: ‘I am so pleased I am able to provide for this lovely family.’

John built a rear extension and a wet room, as well as carrying out other modifications. The work was done for free, with John using his connections to acquire cheap labour and deals on different supplies. He said he was incredibly grateful for the support.

He said: ‘I’d like to thank Tracy from Goodwillie’s timber, Mickey my digger man, TJ Waste, Keyline, Ben and Gary from Beaver Tool Hire, electricians Kris and Wes, Chris from Chimes Fabrications, plasterers Scott and Mark, Olly’s grandad Mick, Tony Strugnell Roofing, Nigel from Jewson in Denmead, Set in Stone, JMG Scaffolding, there are so many. I’ve had a lot of support and I am so grateful.’

John won a £10,000 share of a £250,000 prize fund.

He said: ‘I’m going to use the money to finish the project, put some astroturf in the garden and get some extras for the whole family.

‘The money is not for me, it’s for little Olly and his family because they deserve it.’

TV presenter George Clarke​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ gave John his prize at a ceremony in Coventry.