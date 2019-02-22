LANE closures will come into force at a busy road in Southsea today as work on the city’s first tiger crossing takes shape.

It comes after a Portsmouth City Council spokeswoman confirmed the 24/7 closure of Fawcett Road, at its junction with Fratton Roundabout, is on-track to be lifted at 3.30pm.

A diagram illustrating the tiger crossing which is being installed at Fawcett Road's junction with the Fratton roundabout. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

The road has been shut off since Monday, with motorists being diverted via Orchard Road.

Cycling safety activists have welcomed the construction of the tiger crossing – a zebra crossing with a cycle lane – which it is hoped will coax bikers off the roundabout.

It is the first traffic measure of its kind in Portsmouth and work to install it is scheduled to continue until Sunday, April 6.