Caring pals to open nursery 

TWO friends will be bringing their caring natures to the north of the city by opening a new nursery.

Isla McMinn and Stella Ioannou have a shared passion for shaping young minds and their connection gave them the idea to open their own nursery.

The pair, who currently work at Canoe Lake Nursery, say they are excited to be branching out and starting their nursery, called Cherubz, in Cosham.

Stella, 29, said: ‘We realised we’re quite similar in so many things. I was her left hand and she was my right hand. We were doing everything together. We are really connected.’

They say they’ll be promoting good education and healthy eating at the nursery, which will be in opening at St Colman’s Church, in St Colmans Avenue.

They will also be offering sensory experiences for the children, as well as messy play.

Stella, from Southsea, says that working with children is a delight.

She said: ‘What the children come up with, when they turn around and tell you they love you and give you a cuddle. That's something you can’t get anywhere else and it can really make your day.’

The nursery held an open day last month, which saw scores of people attend.

Stella said: ‘It is really exciting. We are ready, hopefully people will like what we do.

‘Everything we do is about the care of the children. We love what we do.’

The nursery will have 58 spaces for children aged two to five. They will be recruiting 15 people to work at the nursery.

Cherubz will be opening on September 3.

They hope to open a baby room soon.

To arrange a visit email cherubzdaycare@gmail.com or call 07596413505.