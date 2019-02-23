Chance to go back to school to learn new skills

Have your say

COURSES teaching pattern cutting, Reiki and knitting have been started at a secondary school.

How to use a sewing machine is another skill that is being taught at The Portsmouth Academy with courses running from three to five weeks in the evening starting next week.

The pattern cutting course will teach attendees to create a basic skirt block and adapt measurements while Reiki learners will get a certificate in the energy healing therapy.

Prices for the courses range from £24 to £40.

For more information or to book a course visit theportsmouthacademy.org.uk​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ or call 02392 812822.