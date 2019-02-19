WIDE-eyed children were left spellbound when they had a magical experience with a ‘unicorn’ on the opening day of their half-term break.

More than 50 youngsters braved the dreary weather to ride on the horned, mythical creature at the Southsea Model Village.

Princess the Unicorn was offering rides at Southsea Model Village for children during half term. Pictured is: Cody Davis (seven) of Fratton, with Clare Ward.'Picture: Sarah Standing (180219-1380)

Staged by Princess the Unicorn and Friends, youngsters had the chance to trot along with white-maned pony – and meet a host of other animals at a small petting zoo.

Chantelle Morffew, 29, of Gosport, took her daughter Sienna, five, to ride the unicorn.

She said: ‘Sienna was so happy when we told her she was going to ride a unicorn, she has never seen one before.

‘When she saw the unicorn for the first time at the top of the hill she just had this big, massive grin on her face.

Sienna Morffew, five, of Gosport.'Picture: Sarah Standing (180219-9403)

‘Even though it was rainy, she was still really happy. This made her day and probably her half-term.’

Also among those riding was little Cody Davis, seven, of Fratton.

The youngster, accompanied by mum Vicky Gregson, 37, and grandmother Carol Burbidge, was delighted by his time on the unicorn.

Vicky added: ‘We couldn’t believe he did it. He usually doesn’t like that sort of thing – he isn’t really adventurous, bless him.

Tilly Poulter, five, of Swanmore, grins as she rides Princess the Unicorn. Pictured with Clare Ward.'Picture: Sarah Standing (180219-1338)

‘But he really enjoyed this. I was very proud of him.’

Sharon Bulman, 52, of Eastney, took her granddaughter Isabella Bulman, three, to ride the magical creature.

She said: ‘It was absolutely amazing. It was worth getting soaking wet to see the smile on her face.

‘I had kept it a secret from her. When she first saw the unicorn, she just looked and smiled and said: “Nanna, look, a unicorn”. It was lovely.’

Clare Ward, owner of Princess the Unicorn and Friends, said it was a magical experience seeing all the children’s reactions.

The animal-lover, of Milton, said: ‘Today has been amazing. I’m reliving my childhood dreams. I was always obsessed by unicorns.

‘It was great fun seeing all the children’s faces and reactions.’

She added the day was also about introducing inner-city youngsters to animals they might not normally encounter.

Princess the Unicorn and Friends will be at Southsea Model Village tomorrow, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 3.30pm.