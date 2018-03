Have your say

THE LEADER of the city council has shared her pride in Portsmouth amid International Women’s Day celebrations.

It comes as Portsmouth City Council (PCC) gears up to support a number of events at the Charles Dickens Centre in Lake Road on Saturday.

Councillor Donna Jones, said: ‘I am proud to be the first female leader of Portsmouth City Council.

‘I am supported by a strong and effective cabinet, which I am pleased to say is 50 per cent female and demonstrates our commitment to equality.’