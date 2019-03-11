Council is hoping to help find people jobs

UNEMPLOYED residents in the city are being urged to turn to the council to help secure work.

Portsmouth City Council’s Work and Health and Well at Work programmes aim to support people who might struggle to find employment due to physical impairments or disabilities.

The council’s work was championed by Portsmouth resident Grant Hardy who was able to find work through the council after 10 years in unemployment.

Grant, who has mobility issues, took part in the Work Choice programme, run by PCMI Signs, and landed a job as a member of the administration team in the council’s regeneration department.

He said: ‘I never expected to get this far.

‘It felt amazing to know that people had confidence in me and that they believed I could get to where I needed to be.

‘If you’d told me two years ago, when I started on the course, that I’d be here today then I never would have believed you.’