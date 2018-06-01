Deadly drug fear won’t stop Victorious Festival

VICTORIOUS Festival will take place with ‘additional’ measures against illicit drugs after two young people died at Mutiny Festival, organisers have confirmed.

James Ralls, founder of the annual music event, made the comment while pledging to tighten security at this year’s spectacle.

It comes after music events in Portsmouth were scrubbed following the tragic deaths at Mutiny last weekend.

On Wednesday Portsmouth City Council revealed it was axing the Live at the Bandstand show this weekend over fears of a dangerous batch of ecstasy pills circulating in the city. Shows will resume later in the year.

But Mr Ralls said the city’s flagship music festival – earmarked to kick off near the end of August – would still go ahead with ‘robust’ new measures in place to tackle drug-use.

He said: ‘Our thoughts are with those affected by the heartbreaking incident at Mutiny Festival at the weekend.

‘Victorious Festival will go ahead as planned. We continue to work very closely with local police and other agencies and have robust measures in place to minimise the use of drugs.

‘In light of the tragedy at Mutiny Festival, we’re looking at additional ways to reduce the use of illegal substances.’

As previously reported, the final day of Mutiny Festival was axed on Sunday following the deaths of Georgia Jones, 18, and Tommy Cowan, 20.

The pair were among 15 people who were taken to hospital after the opening day of the festival, based on King George V playing fields in Cosham.

Organisers cancelled the second day in an effort to protect revellers from a potential-lethal batch of ecstasy pills, thought to still be in circulation.

Portsmouth City Council decided to postpone this weekend’s Bandstand event amid growing safety concerns after Mutiny.

Victorious, held at Southsea Common, will take place from Friday, August 24 to Sunday, August 26.