Delays on trains after track circuit failure

Have your say

PROBLEMS with a train track will affect services until the end of the day, South Western Railway has said.

The rail operator said due to a track circuit failure at Haslemere, trains have to run at reduced speed on the line towards London Waterloo.

Train services running through Haslemere may be cancelled and will be delayed – disruption is expected until 5am tomorrow.

The Portsmouth/Havant to Waterloo route will be affected.

South Western Railway said: ‘Track circuits are the method that our signallers use in order to detect the presence of trains on the track. ‘Therefore, until this [issue] is rectified, trains have to come to a stop and seek verbal permission to move forwards past the signal.

‘We are sorry for the disruption to your journey.’

The 9:08am Haslemere to Guildford train, due 9:26am, will be cancelled.