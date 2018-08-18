Discount to Spinnaker Tower for PO residents

ANYONE with a PO postcode will be able to get discounted tickets to visit the Spinnaker Tower.

The Gunwharf Quays attraction is offering 25 per cent off to all addresses that start with PO.

The limited offer is for two weeks only from this Monday and ends on September 2.

With the discount, standard ticket prices will be reduced to £8.25 for adults, £6.38 for children and £7.50 for students and seniors. A family ticket for two adults and two children will cost just £25.50.

The tower offers a year-round discount to residents of Portsmouth and Gosport but this offer includes addresses in Fareham, Havant, Chichester, Bognor Regis and the Isle of Wight.

Tony Sammut, general manager, said: ‘We are delighted to extend this discount to residents across the region. There’s so much for all ages to enjoy at the Spinnaker Tower.’

Discounted tickets cannot be purchased in advance online and a valid proof of address is needed.