Family firm aims to help those in debt with scheme

STRUGGLING with debt and feeling stuck?

Steve Blofield knows the feeling after having to drop out of school in Paulsgrove at the age of 15 to help pay off his mother’s debts.

The 54-year-old said: ‘Some of my earliest memories are of my mother getting me to answer the door to bill collectors to make an excuse for her, because we couldn’t afford to pay the bills and eat – we simply didn’t have any food to eat.

‘I left school without a qualification to my name. I was 15 and I had to earn money to help my mum out. I watched my single mother constantly trying to juggle her finances, working multiple jobs and still not have enough to make ends meet each month.’

Steve now runs financial planning firm, Redwood Financial, with his family and is determined to help others across the area to tackle their debt problems through a foundation.

The father-of-two, who now lives in Hayling Island, said: ‘We have launched the Redwood Foundation because I was so passionate about delivering a free workshop to benefit real people who are struggling to make ends meet and get out of the poverty trap once and for all.’

Steve handed the business based in Droxford over to daughter Jasmine, 30, after suffering a violent seizure three years ago but has always ensured his children have understood the values of working hard and helping others.

He said: ‘I grew up in a very poor environment. Thankfully my kids haven’t had to. They have been very fortunate.

‘To say they want to help people less fortunate than themselves is typical of them

‘Now I watch my son with my grandson and he teaches him exactly the same things and exactly the same values.’

Steve will chair the foundation to ensure society’s most vulnerable get the financial advice they need including managing finances, planning for special events and taking back control of debts.

The financial advice sessions will run on the second Monday of every month at Cosham Community Centre, Wootton Road from 6.30pm until 8pm.

To book a place at the workshop call 01489 877547.

The next session is on Monday, February 11.