Family gather for pre-inquest hearing into Portsmouth taxi driver’s football pitch electrocution 

FAMILY of a taxi driver who was electrocuted on a football pitch in Portsmouth have yet to learn details of how he died, a pre-inquest hearing has been told.

Members of 34-year-old Albert Xhediku died on the artificial football pitch at the Mountbatten Centre in Stamshaw, Portsmouth, at 6.30pm on January 17, 2016.

At Portsmouth Coroner’s Court representatives of organisations who will be involved in the eventual inquest into the City Wide Taxis driver’s death, including Mountbatten Centre operator Parkwood Community Leisure, met senior coroner David Horsley.

Examinations of a floodlight at the pitch have been carried out, the court heard.

Dan Thompson, acting for the family in proceedings, told the hearing: ‘The family would like a greater understanding of what happened on that tragic evening… so they can then inform relatives overseas about what actually happened.’

Friends previously said Mr Xhediku had a ‘golden heart’.

READ MORE: Portsmouth taxi driver who was electrocuted ‘saved 13-year-old’s life’

The court heard that the Health and Safety Executive is still investigating, while detectives from Hampshire police have compiled a report.

The pre-inquest hearing was adjourned to April 9 at 11am.