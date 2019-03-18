Family upset after Cosham priest fails to turn up for funeral at Portchester Crematorium

GRIEVING family members of a much-loved grandfather have told of their upset after a priest failed to turn up for his funeral.

The family of Peter Zanellotti gathered at Portchester Crematorium to pay their final farewell to the 87-year-old.

But they were left angry and upset when Father Innaiah Maddineni, from St Colman’s Church in Cosham, did not show.

A friend of Peter’s wife, Hazel, stepped in at the last minute to take the service as she is a vicar.

Hazel, 72, said: ‘It has left a bad taste in my mouth.

‘Luckily my friend was able to step in and she did a brilliant job.

‘We all mess up sometimes but to not apologise has upset me, especially when funerals are not something you can do again.’

The Catholic Diocese of Portsmouth told The News a technical error meant the appointment was not on Fr Maddineni’s parish diary after an initial meeting to book him.

Fr Maddineni said he was ‘very sorry for what had happened’.

Peter and his wife Hazel lived with their two sons Ralph and James in Southsea and, while both sons have since flown the nest, the couple were enjoying their retirement after running a guest house by Canoe Lake.

The pair met while working on cruise liners and had been married for 50 years.

Peter’s son Ralph, 41, said: ‘It was supposed to be a special send off for my dad and it was ruined. Luckily my mother’s friend agreed to do the service there and then although I was very embarrassed to ask.

‘But what is worse is that the priest or the church have not even bothered to contact us to apologise to our family and especially my mother. I can understand people make mistakes but after the fact not even to send just a bunch of flowers to say sorry has made me very angry.’

He added: ‘The undertaker said in all his years he had never known a priest not to turn up.’

Peter died in February this year after suffering with vascular dementia and heart problems.

Ralph said: ‘The undertakers came up to us at the funeral and said the priest has not turned up.

‘I was angry and upset and I didn’t know how was I going to tell my mum.

‘My dad had specifically wanted a Catholic priest.’

Fr Innaiah Maddineni said: ‘I am sorry. I tried to contact the lady on the day but I did not have her contact details or know who the undertakers were.’

A spokesman for the Catholic Diocese of Portsmouth said: ‘Following an initial meeting with the family, Fr Innaiah Maddineni agreed to be present at the funeral of Peter Zanellotti.

‘Unfortunately, due to a technical issue with the online parish calendar, the appointment was not recorded. Unusually, there was also no further contact with the family or the undertakers following the instructions at the initial meeting.

‘Despite these circumstances, Fr Innaiah tried to rectify the situation on the day of the funeral. He offers his sincere apologies and condolences to the family and has offered to meet with them following the tragic series of events.’