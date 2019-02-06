Ferry firm Brittany Ferries beats British Airways, Virgin and P&O to the top spot for customer service 

FERRY firm Brittany Ferries has been named as the best transport company for customer service.

The Institute of Customer Service publishes a comprehensive customer satisfaction index every six months and its latest research put Brittany Ferries top in a category of 34 transport companies, ahead of British Airways, Virgin Trains, P&O Ferries and Eurotunnel.

Joëlle Croc, group director of sales and customer experience, said: ‘I would like to congratulate all teams on board and on shore for this excellent news. It reflects the service delivered by crews on board and the quality of the customer experience they deliver every day to travellers.’

Brittany Ferries operates services from Portsmouth to Caen, St Malo, Le Havre and Cherbourg.