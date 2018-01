Have your say

TWO people had to be rescued from a van after it became stuck in floodwater.

Fire crews from Cosham, Fareham and Waterlooville were called to Pigeon House Lane near Purbrook at about 1.40pm today.

The crews helped free the pair from the vehicle, which was stuck in about a metre of water.

An ambulance was requested but was not needed.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said the crews put in a stop message at 2.08pm.