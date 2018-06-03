Five reasons to buy Monday’s News

In The News on Monday we have 48 pages of news and sport.

1. Councillor vows he ‘will not be gagged’ by council

2. Politicians scrap it out over future home of Royal Navy frigates

3. Pictures from the Naked Bike Ride

4. Police inspector’s ‘fury’ over ‘offensive’ campaign by cosmetics chain

5. Goalkeeper on the verge of move to Fratton Park

Join our membership scheme today and save an ongoing 20%. By doing so you’ll pay just 66p Monday to Friday and 76p Saturday.

As a member, you’ll also have free access to our tablet app worth £71.88 a year, so it doesn’t matter where you are in the world, you can still read your daily copy of The News.

To join simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk/pen) and enter the exclusive code 349WEB-PEN. We’ll then send you handy pre-paid vouchers that can be exchanged for a copy of the paper at any outlet selling The News.